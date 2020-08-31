Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi to team up for an yet-untitled Tamil comedy film

Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi will share screen space for the first time in a Tamil comedy directed by Deepak Sundarrajan.

Taapsee Pannu will be teaming up with actor Vijay Sethupathi for the first time for an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil comedy. The project, which will be directed by debutant Deepak Sundarrajan, will begin shooting in September and will be wrapped up in just 28 days, reports Hindustaan Times.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Pannu opened up about the project and said, “Yes, it’s a Tamil comedy that I’m doing with them along with Vijay. I had said yes to the script around a year ago and the director wanted me only to do this film. We were figuring out dates for this and as soon as things started opening up a bit, we quickly squeezed this one,” she said.

Hindustaan Times further adds that the film will be shot in and around Jaipur. Pannu added that the film will be shot in a controlled environment and will be wrapped up in 28 days.

Meanwhile, Pannu has a string of Hindi films in her pipeline. She will feature in Vinil Mathew's mystery thriller, Haseen Dillruba. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Production, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in important roles.

She will commence filming her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in November. The film narrates the story of a young girl, blessed with a gift of speed, and her village fondly calls her "Rocket". Pannu also has films Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, in the pipeline.

(Also read on Firstpost: The Taapsee Pannu interview: 'When you start from scratch, without a famous surname, you become fearless')