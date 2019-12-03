Taapsee Pannu to play Mithali Raj in sports biopic; Shabaash Mithu to be directed by Rahul Dholakia

Actress Taapsee Pannu had been in talks to step into the shoes of the former skipper of Indian women's national cricket team Mithali Raj's biopic for a while. The actress has now confirmed the news in a Twitter post, on the occasion of Raj's birthday. The film will be helmed by Rahul Dholakia (of Parzania, Raees-fame), and will be produced by Viacom 18 Studios, as reported earlier.

The project has been titled Shabaash Mithu.

Check out Taapsee's Twitter post here

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I’m all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

She had also posted stories on Instagram hinting at taking up the role.

Check out her Instagram stories here

Back in August, Taapsee had expressed her interest in playing the ace cricketer in her biopic. "I’d say that I’d love to be part of the Mithali film, but it’s too early right now to say it’s happening. I’m in talks for it. I’m doing another sports film, which will be announced soon," she had told Hindustan Times on the occasion of National Sports Day on 29 August.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee is also part of another sports film. Titled Rashmi Rocket, the movie will follow the protagonist, Rocket, an untrained fast runner from Kutch. It will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who has earlier helmed Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palker-starrer Karwaan.

Taapsee has earlier essayed the parts of a hockey player (in Soorma) and an octogenarian sharpshooter (in Saand Ki Aankh).

She will also be seen in director Anubhav Sinha's social drama Thappad, slated to release on 6 March, 2020, on International Women's Day. The film is Taapsee and Sinha's second collaboration after Mulk.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 10:46:55 IST