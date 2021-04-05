Taapsee Pannu kickstarts shoot for Shabaash Mithu, biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of Shabaash Mithu, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain.

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Monday began filming Shabaash Mithu, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain.

"Let's go... Day 1!," Pannu wrote.

Rahul Dholakia, best known for movies such as Parzania and Raees, is attached to direct the biopic, which is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Last month, Pannu wrapped the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's DoBaaraa.

In January, she finished filming on Rashmi Rocket, another sports drama.

The actor will next be seen in Looop Lapeta, slated for a theatrical release in October, and Haseen Dillruba, which will premiere on Netflix.