Anurag Kashyap resumes Dobaaraa shoot with Taapsee Pannu after IT raids at their residences: 'With all of our love to the haters'

Anurag Kashyap’s post comes just hours after Taapsee Pannu took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remark on IT raids at their paces

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced that he has resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Dobaaraa by posting a picture from the sets on social media.

The picture features the director smiling big for the camera as he sits on the lead actor Taapsee Pannu’s lap. Kashyap has addressed his “haters” in the recent Instagram post.

His caption said that they were sending their love to the haters, effectively shutting down the online trolls.

Earlier this week, the Income Tax Department had searched premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, and Phantom Films, which is co-promoted by Anurag Kashyap.

It was said by some tax department sources that the searches were part of a probe for tax evasion allegations against Kashyap, Pannu and others.

While it was being speculated that both the actor and the director were called in for questioning, Kashyap’s recent post clears that the shooting had to be temporarily halted.

The social media update was well received by the auteur’s fans as the post garnered over 1,13,000 likes within two hours of being uploaded. Encouraging comments such as “Keep going... We are with you” and “Go go go! More power” filled the comments section.

Kashyap’s post comes just hours after Pannu cleared a few things about the raid online. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote that an “intense search” was conducted for three days. She also mentioned what the search was about as she refuted the allegations of a bungalow being in her name in Paris or an alleged receipt worth five crore rupees to her name. Pannu went on to clarify that no raid was conducted on her premises in 2013.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the raids that started on 3 March were conducted in as many as 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune.