Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal trolled for sharing photoshopped image to protest against Kathua rape case

FP Staff

Apr,19 2018 09:57:48 IST

Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal are being trolled for sharing a photoshopped image in order to bring to notice the horrors of the Kathua rape case and the country's attitude towards its women. The two allegedly shared a photoshopped image of two Turkish men at an airport, sporting T-shirts that read, "Beware in sending your females to India, (sic)" according to Hindustan Times. As a result, the actors started getting trolled on social media for acting "irresponsibly".

Both Fazal and Pannu instantly hit back at the trolls for "ignoring the larger picture" and trying to muzzle the debate by pulling people down.

Pannu, in a statement released to the publication, said, "As public figures, when we tweet, we express our concern and voice our feelings. Whereas people sometimes just want to concentrate on petty things like the font, colour or editing, and they totally overlook the idea behind the tweet or the message that it conveys. Such hopeless pricks can never be handled so it’s best to ignore them and look forward to others who actually have the sensibility to understand the larger picture."

Their reaction comes at a time when the whole country, including the film fraternity, is outraging over the brutal rape of an eight-year-old in Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 09:57 AM

