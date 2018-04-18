Alia Bhatt speaks up on Kathua rape case: 'I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served'

Joining the growing chorus against the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, actor Alia Bhatt today said she is heartbroken and angry over the incident.

Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have generated a massive outrage.

Alia said it isn't only people from Bollywood who are upset but there is anger at a humanitarian level over the incident.

"I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset, I think all over the country people are upset, on a humanitarian level there is anger. It is a disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that's happened," Alia told reporters, "as a girl, as a woman, as a human being and as a part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened."

Also read: Kathua rape case: Kalki Koechlin, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha campaign for #JusticeFor*****

The actor, who was speaking at the song launch of her upcoming film Raazi, said she has stopped reading about the incident as it makes her more angry.

"There was a time when I was reading a lot about it but in the last two days, I have stopped because I thought if I keep reading about it, it's going to make me more and more upset and angry and really hurt. I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served. As a country, we should go out there and condemn it because this cannot be happening to us constantly," she added.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 20:19 PM