Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi aims to bring alive a forgotten warrior in historical period drama

The highly-awaited teaser of Chiranjeevi's upcoming period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was launched earlier today. Set against the backdrop of India's first war of Independence against the British rule in 1857, the film aims to bring alive the tale of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

This ambitious venture also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, and Ravi Kishan among others in pivotal roles.

The teaser begins with a voiceover proclaiming how history has concealed the name of legendary warrior Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who was the first rebel to wage a war against Britishers. The teaser further produces glimpses of warfare, with a determined Narasimha taking the center stage to encourage his soldiers for a long battle ahead.

Touted as a Telegu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, who also happens to be Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is the second collaboration with his father after Khaidi 150 in 2017.

Speaking about his decision to finance Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ram revealed to Firstpost that he wanted to produce the film to fulfill his father's lifelong dream. “Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life’. He actually envied my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream.”

The drama is expected to release later this year in Telugu, and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 15:11:52 IST