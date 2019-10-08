Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy earns Rs 160 cr worldwide over extended opening weekend; Asuran tops Tamil Nadu box office

Megastar Chiranjeevi's historical magnum-opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has pulled in a fantastic total of Rs 160 crore in worldwide theatrical sales over its extended five-day opening weekend. The film, which released globally on 2 October for the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, has earned a global distributor share of around Rs 98 crore.

Weekdays are going to be significant for the Surender-directorial to achieve the break-even mark. Bankrolled by Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has to collect a worldwide distributor share of Rs 100 crore to be a profitable venture for all the stakeholders involved. On its opening day, the drama raked in more than Rs 80 crore from worldwide theatrical revenue, making it the all-time second-biggest opener in Telugu states. Globally, Sye Raa fetched the third biggest opening ever for a Tollywood film and the fifth-highest for a South Indian film.

Although the dubbed versions of Sye Raa have not performed as well, the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi in essential roles, is minting huge money in Telugu speaking states. The total theatrical gross of the film has sailed past Rs 100 crore in Telugu speaking states and is going steady. The cumulative North America total currently stands $2.1 million, but the bookings for the weekdays are looking dull.

Allu Arjun recently hosted a success party for the Sye Raa team. Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, Allu Sirish and Allu Aravind were spotted at the event.

It’s was a pleasure for the entire Allu family to host a success party for Syeraa unit . So happy to host this for our MEGASTAR garu along with many other Stars & Directors . The pleasure was totally ours . I Thank everyone for joining us on behalf of the Allu Family . pic.twitter.com/vfMkNYja8n — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 5, 2019

Another new Telugu film, Chanakya, which released worldwide on 5 October, minted just Rs 2.3 crore on its opening day. Directed Thiru with Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada as leads, the film earned a paltry distributor share of Rs 1.2 crore on Day 1. The worldwide theatrical rights for Chanakya were estimated at Rs 12 crore. The has to really sustain well in the next few days to hold its ground at the ticket window.

Kollywood has witnessed three back-to-back big releases — Suriya's Kaappaan (20 September), Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai (27 September) and Dhanush's Asuran (4 October). Asuran is the fourth collaboration between Vetrimaaran and Dhanush after Pollathavan, Aadukalam, and Vada Chennai. The film dethroned Namma Veettu Pillai to top the Tamil Nadu box office for the weekend of 4 October to 6 October with a solid three-day total of Rs 15 crore. The Sunday theatrical revenue of Asuran in Tamil Nadu was greater than its opening day. Monday and Tuesday look good for the film on account of local holidays, Ayusha Pooja and Vijaya Dashami, in the state.

Also starring Manju Warrier and Pasupathi, Asuran, topped the Chennai and Coimbatore box office in its opening weekend, despite stiff competition from other multiplex-oriented films like the Bollywood action thriller War and Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker. Asuran has earned a Rs 1.68 crore from three days in Chennai city, followed by Namma Veettu Pillai, Joker, War, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's holdover family drama Namma Veettu Pillai has collected a total of Rs 45 crore in Tamil Nadu from its ten-day long theatrical run. The film directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures has been holding really well at the box office, despite a flurry of new releases. Namma Veettu Pillai has earned a massive Rs 4.23 crore in 10 days from Chennai city alone. The film, which also starred Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel in important roles, is the second highest grosser at both Chennai and Tamil Nadu box office after Asuran.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 11:55:42 IST