Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Hindi version of Chiranjeevi's film makes Rs 2.60 cr on opening day

Chiranjeevi's epic historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened at the box office on 2 October, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane action film War. Despite the clash, both the films have had a magnanimous opening day.

The Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy earned Rs 2.60 crore. Moreover, the film has also performed exceedingly well in the South box office, according to trade analysts. The Telugu tentpole has also been dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Check out Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's opening day box office figures

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut... Wed ₹ 2.60 cr Nett BOC... #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

Telugu - 25 lakhs

Tamil - 7 lakhs#SyeRaahttps://t.co/eZGt4MW4c1 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 2, 2019

The whopping box office figures for both the films could be a result of the opening on a national holiday (Gandhi Jayanti).

Incidentally, both War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy were leaked by Tamilrockers hours after it hit the screens. However, it seems to not have affected the revenues of the films.

Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmaji, Niharika, and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

The film has reportedly been made under a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore. India Today reported the VFX alone cost Rs 45 crore, and nearly 17 studios across the world have worked on the visual effects. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is his second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No 150 in 2017. The film has been distributed in Hindi by AA Films, and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 13:40:56 IST