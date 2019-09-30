Sye Raa Narashima Reddy title track sees Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara eulogise Chiranjeevi's noble warrior

The title track of Chiranjeevi's upcoming historical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on Sunday (29 September). While the trailer saw Chiranjeevi as a fierce warrior determined to wage war against the British army, the first song shows actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara sing praises of the legendary leader.

The video of 'O Sye Raa' is a visual spectacle with aesthetically pleasing wide shots attached to the powerful vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal. The leading ladies of the film, Tamannaah as Lakshmi and Nayanthara as Siddhamma, sing of Narasimhareddy's valour and his love for his homeland.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Niharika.

The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry. R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer and the editing is by A. Sreekar Prasad, according to IMDb.

The film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. India Today mentions that the VFX alone cost Rs 45 crore and nearly 17 studios across the world have worked on the film's visual effects. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is his second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No 150 in 2017.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open on 2 October and will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It has also been dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

