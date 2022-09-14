'I had a lot of sessions with Aditya Gupta who plays my son Mukul. We also had elaborate reading sessions for the court scenes,' revaled the actress.

Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Swastika Mukherjee talks about bonding over the script of the show.

“For an actor, a script is the Bible. I read it a lot of time and follow it closely to understand the subtext. But everything is not in dialogues, a lot more rides in the emotions which is why script reading sessions are so important. For Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, I had a lot of sessions with Aditya Gupta who plays my son Mukul. We also had elaborate reading sessions for the court scenes where so much of the drama unravels and raw emotions had to be portrayed. These sessions helped flesh out the emotions and the action which are critical for a delicate series like this,” said the actor.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Swastika, talking about her experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi, said, “It was great. We say this all the time that it was a huge learning experience and I’ve learned a lot but I realized that your co-actors, big or small, they actually don’t teach you anything, you just need to observe them, how they are in front of the camera. You also have to observe their thoughts about their characters, the subtexts, it’s a process and I was very focused seeing Pankaj Tripathi while he was performing. Half of my brain was concentrating on my performance and the other half on his, even during rehearsals. Even when we used to talk, he used to share his life experience and his work experience. Similarity, I think he’s very passionate about his work and so am I.”

