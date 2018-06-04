You are here:

Swara Bhasker responds to fake Veere Di Wedding tweets: 'Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets'

FP Staff

Jun,04 2018 14:30:32 IST

Apart from a goldmine of memes and jokes, Twitter has become a cesspool of fake information, harmful trends, and sees a constant barrage of hateful content and vile threats being passed around on a regular basis. That's what happened with Veere Di Wedding.

In the aftermath of the Kathua rape case, actress Swara Bhasker posted an image of herself on Twitter with a placard that read, 'I am Hindustan. I am ashamed'.  This was followed by celebrities like Kalki KoechlinHuma QureshiHrithik RoshanPriyanka ChopraAlia BhattSanjay DuttAnushka SharmaParineeti ChopraSidharth Malhotra, and Aditi Rao Hydari tweeting about the incident and expressing their shock.

Subsequently, what really irked some people was the placard held by Swara Bhasker with the words 'I am Hindustan. I am ashamed' on it. After Swara, the same placard was held by other Veere Di Wedding actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

The people holding the placard were accused of disrespecting Hindus and Indians, and here began a new campaign: boycott Veere Di Wedding. This first started with a tweet on 16 April by user Shefali Vaidya who asked people to not watch movies of 'B grade actresses' who held the aforementioned placard.

The same was repeated by twitter user Shefali Vaidya on 27 May; this time with #BoycottVeereDiWedding.

Now, after the release of the movie, many users took to Twitter to display its magic of fake information. Tweets about going to the theater to watch Veere Di Wedding started to appear on different threads by various handles.

The exact tweet read, 'Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said, " I'm hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding'.

Suddenly, there was a flood of ashamed Hindustani grand-moms watching Veere Di Wedding.

Every grandmother seemed to have the same complain; they hated Veere Di Wedding because of the "masturabation" scene. Soon, someone picked up on the fake information of non-existent grandmothers, and Twitter couldn't stop talking about it.

Swara, too, responded to this barrage of tweets:

This is not the first time Twitter users have gone into an overdrive of copy/pasting tweets to discredit a product/person or to spread fake information.

In the past, it has been reported on how concentrated efforts have been made to drag down the reviews of books and applications on websites like Amazon.

Be it Barkha Dutt's This Unquiet Land: Stories from India's Fault LinesGujarat Files by Rana Ayyub, I am a Troll by Swati Chaturvedi or Indira – India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister by Sagarika Ghose; the ratings of all these books were reportedly manipulated and sabotaged online.

Similarly, Aamir Khan's 2014's super-hit PK was also made a target with #BoycottPK.

Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 release Dilwale met with similar fate in the run-up to its release.

 

 

So did Aamir Khan's Dangal .

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 14:53 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Kareena Kapoor #Kathua #Sonam Kapoor #Swara Bhasker #Twitter #Veere Di Wedding

