Swara Bhasker and Apurva Asrani debate over allegations of #MeToo made anonymously

In the wake of India's MeToo moment, where numerous women have come up and shared their experiences of sexual harassment, Swara Bhasker tweeted that anonymous accounts of sexual abuse should be discouraged.

It is imperative that anonymous accounts be discouraged. Brave women are sharing their names and stories, enabling other women to speak up. We need thorough, investigative journalism that questions both alleged perpetrators & victims & corroborates stories & fact finds. #MeToo https://t.co/qxE20Ym0vG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 9, 2018

I’m not disbelieving anyone I don’t want to dilute anyone’s story. I’m simply saying we MUST be thorough, accurate & true 2 facts about the stories. This is far too crucial a time, & far too important a moment 2 mess up. More strength 2 all courageous ladies speaking up. #MeToo⁠ https://t.co/cckJ5R0lya — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 9, 2018

Citing Varun Grover's statement over the anonymous accusation that alleged that he had violated a woman while studying in BHU, she said that thorough, investigative journalism was required that questioned both the alleged perpetrators as well as the victims of abuse. In reply to Bhasker's tweet, filmmaker Apurva Asrani said that often victims felt secure being anonymous because many perpetrators could be vindictive.

I disagree @ReallySwara. There are some vindictive men out there and anonymity gives many the courage to call them out publicly. But those that make accusations MUST be open to an investigation by the authorities. No one should be vilified on the basis of one anonymous message. https://t.co/uFo3xUZjRZ — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) October 9, 2018

Hours later, Swara Bhasker responded to his tweet by posing a counter-question to Asrani. She said, "How can we hold perpetrators accountable based on anonymity?"

How will they investigate Apurva if accusers remain annonymous? I get the the fear & struggle to identify 1self as a victim, but isn’t this whole moment also abt overcoming r fears & trauma & becoming stronger together? How can we hold perpetrators accountable based on anonymity? https://t.co/pCQeUGFpfm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 9, 2018

Twitter and Facebook have been the chosen platform for women from various walks of life to recount instances of alleged sexual abuse and harassment they have experienced, from Vinta Nanda to Chinmayi Sripaada.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 11:08 AM