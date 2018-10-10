You are here:

Swara Bhasker and Apurva Asrani debate over allegations of #MeToo made anonymously

FP Staff

Oct,10 2018 11:05:17 IST

In the wake of India's MeToo moment, where numerous women have come up and shared their experiences of sexual harassment, Swara Bhasker tweeted that anonymous accounts of sexual abuse should be discouraged.

Swara Bhasker (left), Apurva Asrani. Facebook/@SwaraBhaskar, cinemaghar

Swara Bhasker (left), Apurva Asrani. Facebook/@SwaraBhaskar, cinemaghar

Citing Varun Grover's statement over the anonymous accusation that alleged that he had violated a woman while studying in BHU, she said that thorough, investigative journalism was required that questioned both the alleged perpetrators as well as the victims of abuse. In reply to Bhasker's tweet, filmmaker Apurva Asrani said that often victims felt secure being anonymous because many perpetrators could be vindictive.

Hours later, Swara Bhasker responded to his tweet by posing a counter-question to Asrani. She said, "How can we hold perpetrators accountable based on anonymity?"

Twitter and Facebook have been the chosen platform for women from various walks of life to recount instances of alleged sexual abuse and harassment they have experienced, from Vinta Nanda to Chinmayi Sripaada.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 11:08 AM

tags: Alok Nath , Apurva Asrani , BuzzPatrol , Chinmayee Sripada. , MeToo , MeToo in India , Sexual harassment , Swara Bhasker , Vinta Nanda

also see

Alok Nath cost me the show, continued to shame me: Tara actress Navneet Nishan backs Vinta Nanda's account

Alok Nath cost me the show, continued to shame me: Tara actress Navneet Nishan backs Vinta Nanda's account

CINTAA to send show-cause notice to Alok Nath following sexual harassment allegations

CINTAA to send show-cause notice to Alok Nath following sexual harassment allegations

Alok Nath dismisses writer-producer Vinta Nanda's sexual assault allegations; calls charges 'absurd'

Alok Nath dismisses writer-producer Vinta Nanda's sexual assault allegations; calls charges 'absurd'