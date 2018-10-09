Vairamuthu accused of sexual harassment; singer Chinmayi Sripaada says lyricist is 'politically connected'

Editor's note: Following Rituparna Chatterjee's report — Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers — Firstpost will publish a series of articles collating personal accounts of those who have made allegations of harassment, along with responses from those who have been accused of such behaviour. This is an ongoing exercise and will be updated to reflect new developments. If you wish to draw our attention to instances of harassment you may have experienced or witnessed, tweet to us @firstpost with the hashtag #MeToo.

Also read — #MeToo in India: KR Sreenivas, Gautam Adhikari respond to sexual harassment allegations

Also read — #MeToo in India: Writer Kiran Nagarkar, photographer Pablo Bartholomew named in harassment accusations

Also read — #MeToo in India: Allegations surface against Meghnad Bose, Ishrath Nawaz, Rameez Shaikh, Manoj Ramachandran

Also read — #MeToo in India: The Wire's founder Sidharth Bhatia denies allegations of harassment

***

Women have been calling out their alleged harassers on social media, in a wave of #MeToo accounts that took over timelines in India last week.

Now, Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu has been accused of sexually harassing women. Multiple, separate anonymous accounts were sent to journalist Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) and singer Chinmayi Sripaada calling out Vairamuthu as an alleged predator.

The first accuser, who reached out to Menon, alleged that the lyricist forced himself on her when she was 18. He got uncomfortably close to her on the pretext of trying to explain the meaning of certain lyrics. Although the woman was compelled to work with him on several occasions, she would always be in a group to avoid a direct encounter.

On lyricist Vairamuthu pic.twitter.com/c6DwYWOO6C — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 8, 2018

Sripaada, who was one of the first people to stand by the survivor, shared two accounts which accused Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct. In a statement given to Firstpost, she said there were other women who had corroborated the allegations in personal interactions but were afraid to speak out. The woman who reached out to Sripaada, is now scared that her career may be over. "I am sure he will not stay silent. He is politically connected. I don't know if I, myself, have a career left but I stand by the victims' account. I know this is true."

I cannot stop shaking. My Friend will remain anonymous.@vairamuthu Why people cannot share at the risk of their careers. And bloody hell #MeToo!! pic.twitter.com/REj1UcTxtL — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 8, 2018

In a later tweet, Sripaada shared another such episode where Vairamuthu and an unnamed producer allegedly asked another female singer for sexual favours in exchange for a professional opportunity. The woman, shaken by the incident, decided to quit singing for films altogether.

Firstpost has reached out to Vairamuthu, who is yet to acknowledge these allegations, for his comment. The report will be updated when he responds.

Read part one, two, three, four, five, six, seven and eight of this series.



Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 10:31 AM