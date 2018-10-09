You are here:

Varun Grover responds to harassment allegations: Keep #metoo alive, don't let stray cases hamper your spirit

FP Staff

Oct,09 2018 14:25:37 IST

Allegations of sexual harassment have cropped up against writer-comic Varun Grover in the ongoing #MeToo movement which has gained unprecedented momentum on Twitter in the past week.  The survivor shared her account anonymously with a Twitter user, Rashi (@mizarcle), and alleged that Grover sexually harassed her in 2001 on the pretext of giving her stage directions for a play.

 

Screenshots of the survivor's account. Image via Twitter/@mizarcle

Screenshots of the survivor's account. Image via Twitter/@mizarcle

According to the survivor, she and the accused were students at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, when the alleged incident took place. The survivor said Grover was a year senior and was part of the dramatics society which is why their interaction seemed normal at first. However, as per her account, the situation escalated into Grover engaging in sexual misconduct.

Grover issued a preliminary statement on Twitter, categorically denying all allegations leveled against him. He said he will issue a detailed statement soon. He also termed the allegations 'misleading and defamatory' in nature.

In a later tweet, Grover provided a detailed explanation, refuting the survivor's claims. He said he studied at IT-BHU and not BHU, as mentioned in the accuser's tweet. He also said that he directed only two plays during his time at the university, none of which was about Vishwakarma and Tilottama, adding that he would be open to the idea of an independent panel verifying the accuser's claims, if she was able to furnish any evidence of the said play or incident.

Anurag Kashyap, who has been Grover's longtime collaborator, tweeted in his support: 

Grover had recently apologised for having enabled Vikas Bahl, who stands accused of sexual harassment too, indirectly, by working at Phantom Films.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 17:00 PM

