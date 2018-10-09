Varun Grover responds to harassment allegations: Keep #metoo alive, don't let stray cases hamper your spirit

Allegations of sexual harassment have cropped up against writer-comic Varun Grover in the ongoing #MeToo movement which has gained unprecedented momentum on Twitter in the past week. The survivor shared her account anonymously with a Twitter user, Rashi (@mizarcle), and alleged that Grover sexually harassed her in 2001 on the pretext of giving her stage directions for a play.

According to the survivor, she and the accused were students at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, when the alleged incident took place. The survivor said Grover was a year senior and was part of the dramatics society which is why their interaction seemed normal at first. However, as per her account, the situation escalated into Grover engaging in sexual misconduct.

Grover issued a preliminary statement on Twitter, categorically denying all allegations leveled against him. He said he will issue a detailed statement soon. He also termed the allegations 'misleading and defamatory' in nature.

I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

In a later tweet, Grover provided a detailed explanation, refuting the survivor's claims. He said he studied at IT-BHU and not BHU, as mentioned in the accuser's tweet. He also said that he directed only two plays during his time at the university, none of which was about Vishwakarma and Tilottama, adding that he would be open to the idea of an independent panel verifying the accuser's claims, if she was able to furnish any evidence of the said play or incident.

Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please. pic.twitter.com/VTFeIjygcl — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

Anurag Kashyap, who has been Grover's longtime collaborator, tweeted in his support:

This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him . #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement https://t.co/A4bkVgF9Hb — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 9, 2018

Grover had recently apologised for having enabled Vikas Bahl, who stands accused of sexual harassment too, indirectly, by working at Phantom Films.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 17:00 PM