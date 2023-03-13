A few days back, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen left everyone in shock after she shared the news of suffering a major heart attack following which she underwent angioplasty in Mumbai. While she shared the news on Instagram, it did leave many of her fans and well-wishers worried about her well-being. Fans were also surprised at how the actress faced such a major health crisis despite following a strict fitness regime. While Sushmita herself revealed that she survived a “big heart attack” because of her healthy and active lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Bhagwant, the senior cardiologist who handled the actress’ case has confirmed the same.

While talking to ETimes, the senior doctor noted that Sen’s high physical activity helped in ensuring that the damage was limited. “Sushmita is blessed that she came in at the right time and right place,” he further added.

Sushmita Sen’s cardiologist draws attention to women’s heart health

Giving a strong reminder that “heart attack is not a just men thing”, Dr Bhagwat elaborated on how women’s roles have changed with time in society. An increase in stress and improper diet habits has added up to the risk factors for heart health, also comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension,” he further added.

Further giving detailed health advice to prevent any major health concerns, he urged everyone to maintain an active physical lifestyle which includes exercising at least 3-4 days a week, giving the body ample relaxation, and proper 7-8 hours of sleep on a regular basis. He also recommended people avoid taking protein powders or any kind of supplements without a doctor’s consultation.

Dr Bhagwat also cited the major reasons behind cardiovascular diseases stating that diabetes, obesity, lack of vitamin D, and irregular sleep cycles lead to the distribution of insulin to the different parts of the body becoming limited.

Sushmita Sen resumes workout post-heart attack

Sushmita Sen who is known for maintaining an active lifestyle is finally back to her fitness routine, days after recovering from heart attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a photo of herself as she practiced stretching on a yoga mat. She also shared that her cardiologist has approved resuming her workout.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram