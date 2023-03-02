Sushmita Sen: 'I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back, my cardiologist reconfirmed I do have a big heart

Sushmita Sen has revealed that she suffered from a heart attack a few days ago. The Aarya star took to her social media account on Thursday to give details about her health condition. Sen revealed that she had angioplasty done and is doing well now. The actress added that she revealed the news just to keep her fans and well-wishers informed and promised a separate post soon for everyone who aided her during her health scare. She also posted an old photo with her father Subir Sen, talking about the advice he had once given her.

“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!” Sen wrote.

The news left Sushmita Sen’s fans shocked. Many took to the comments section to send in their well-wishes. “You are queen, but your heart is king-sized. Love you. Stay safe,” wrote one user. Another commented, “I think the cardiologist missed mentioning that you have a heart of gold too!!!!! Love and light always!!!! Manifesting to meet you!!!! Take good care of yourself Mam!!!!!!”.

The 47-year-old actor had mentioned last week that she was feeling under the weather and asked her fans to send her “lots of healing energy”.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of her OTT series Aarya. The Main Hoon Na star is set to appear in the show’s third season and had wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the same last month. Sushmita Sen will also feature as the lead in Taali, which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

