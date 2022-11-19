Sushmita Sen turns 47: Take a look at some of her stunning photos on Instagram
Since being crowned as Miss Universe, she has aced several roles and has ruled hearts across the world. Be it her famous saree looks from Main Hoon Na or some of her strong performances, Sushmita has always managed to be on the top of the game.
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turned a year older today but it seems like she is still in her 20s. Isn’t it? Well, the former Miss Universe celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday, 19 November. Since being crowned as Miss Universe, she has aced several roles and has ruled hearts across the world. Be it her famous saree looks from Main Hoon Na or some of her strong performances, Sushmita has always managed to be on the top of the game and is very selective with her choices.
Beside her professional life, she is also a doting mother to two lovely daughters, Renee and Alisah. She loves to spend time with the girls. Sushmita is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing photos and videos of her day-to-day activities as she loves to keep her fans updated.
With that said, on the actor’s 47th birthday, let’s take a look at her Instagram gallery:
View this post on Instagram
As shared a few days back, Sushmita was seen flying to a surprise location for her birthday celebration. Mentioning the countdown for her birthday, she filled the post with smileys and heart and kiss emoticons.
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita’s first look from her upcoming film is based on the life of a transgender activist, Gauri Sawant.
View this post on Instagram
The actress is quite fond of holidaying and is often seen going to far-off places with her family and daughters. She is indeed a beach baby!
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita is very close to her daughters and is very dedicated to them. She often shares photos and videos with the girls.
View this post on Instagram
Holidaying yet again on the soil of Italy, Sushmita can be seen showing off her chiseled jawline in this photo.
View this post on Instagram
While Sushmita can be seen chilling by the side of a swimming pool, the photo shows the splendid location of the actor’s holiday destination.
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita Sen is also a fitness enthusiast and never misses her workouts. Her social media posts are evident proof of that.
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita is aging like fine wine and looks glamorous to date. Her beauty is enough to mesmerise fans and leave them flabbergasted.
View this post on Instagram
A still from one of her best performances, Sushmita in this picture looks strong and confident as Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s crime-thriller series, Aarya.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Neetu Kapoor shares happiness with paps on becoming grandmother; says 'baby is very cute'
Saying that she is very happy, Neetu Kapoor also shared an update about Alia Bhatt and the baby.
Ridhi Dogra all set to join Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3! Check details
Reuniting for the third installment of the Tiger franchise, while Salman and Katrina will be seen portraying their characters of Tiger and Zoya, the film will also see actor Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role.
Ranbir Kapoor was in tears after holding his little daughter for first time, check details
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to a baby girl on Sunday, 6 November 2022.