Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turned a year older today but it seems like she is still in her 20s. Isn’t it? Well, the former Miss Universe celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday, 19 November. Since being crowned as Miss Universe, she has aced several roles and has ruled hearts across the world. Be it her famous saree looks from Main Hoon Na or some of her strong performances, Sushmita has always managed to be on the top of the game and is very selective with her choices.

Beside her professional life, she is also a doting mother to two lovely daughters, Renee and Alisah. She loves to spend time with the girls. Sushmita is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing photos and videos of her day-to-day activities as she loves to keep her fans updated.

With that said, on the actor’s 47th birthday, let’s take a look at her Instagram gallery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



As shared a few days back, Sushmita was seen flying to a surprise location for her birthday celebration. Mentioning the countdown for her birthday, she filled the post with smileys and heart and kiss emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Sushmita’s first look from her upcoming film is based on the life of a transgender activist, Gauri Sawant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



The actress is quite fond of holidaying and is often seen going to far-off places with her family and daughters. She is indeed a beach baby!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Sushmita is very close to her daughters and is very dedicated to them. She often shares photos and videos with the girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Holidaying yet again on the soil of Italy, Sushmita can be seen showing off her chiseled jawline in this photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



While Sushmita can be seen chilling by the side of a swimming pool, the photo shows the splendid location of the actor’s holiday destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Sushmita Sen is also a fitness enthusiast and never misses her workouts. Her social media posts are evident proof of that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Sushmita is aging like fine wine and looks glamorous to date. Her beauty is enough to mesmerise fans and leave them flabbergasted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



A still from one of her best performances, Sushmita in this picture looks strong and confident as Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s crime-thriller series, Aarya.

