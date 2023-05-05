The creative duo behind Taali, say the seasoned actor committed herself completely to the portrayal of activist Gauri Sawant in the webseries, ‘Taali‘

On October 6, 2022, Sushmita Sen dropped a poster of her first look as the transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series Taali and created a sensation. The biographical show created by creative duo Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar is now complete and will be released in the near future. There is already a huge buzz that Sushmita has outdone herself as the fiery activist whose PIL (public interest litigation) led to a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2014, recognising the transgender community as a third gender.

The creative duo behind ‘Taali‘, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar recall the passion with which the former Miss Universe immersed herself into Gauri’s life and say,” She took around six months to say okay the script and she knew it by heart. So in tune with the script she was by then that during the shoot, if we added or changed a line, she would tell us instantly that it wasn’t there originally. She does her homework very well.”

Arjun and Kartk say that Sushmita had read the script at least four to five times and literally lived with the character till she became one with it. They add, “Acting coach Atul Mongia helped her to finetune the transformation and director Ravi Jadav guided her to get the nuances of the Marathi diction right. She also worked very hard on her voice modulation. She put her heart and soul into ‘Taali’ and today we cannot imagine anyone else playing Gauri other than her.”

Helmed by the national award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali‘ will explore the momentous life of Gauri – from her childhood, her transition, and her contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India. The series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar.

