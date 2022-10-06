After impressing everyone with her performance in Disney+ Hotstar’s thriller drama series Aarya, Sushmita Sen seems to be geared up to keep the critics on the edge of their seats. Once again returning to the OTT platform, Sushmita today took to her official Instagram account to unveil the first look of her upcoming series Taali. Dropping a picture of herself in the character of a transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant, Sushmita not only shared the first look of her upcoming project but also revealed to the world that she is returning to the OTT platform with a never-seen-before avatar. Unveiling the first glimpse of her look, Sushmita revealed that she feels “prouder and grateful” as she gets to portray and bring her story to the world.

While sharing the picture she wrote in the caption, “Taali- Bajaungi nahin bajwaungi! First look as Shree Gauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!” and ended with her usual hashtag “dugga dugga”. In the picture, the actress can be seen carrying a tanned look and exhibiting fierce expressions. Clad in a green and maroon saree and a matching mandarin collared blouse, Sushmita is sporting a big maroon bindi with matching lip colour. The actress has her hand in front of her right eye in a clapping formation.

For those who are unaware, Gauri is the founder and director of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, which provides counselling to transgenders. In 2008, Gauri adopted a girl Gayatri, whose mother had died of AIDS.

Coming back to Taali, Ravi Jadhav’s directorial will reportedly comprise six episodes and will revolve around Gauri’s life, struggles, and obstacles in becoming a transgender mother. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita has a jam-packed schedule. The actress is expected to wrap up Taali by November, following which she will be kick-starting the third season of Ram Madhvan’s thriller series Aarya. In addition, the actress is reportedly set to make her comeback on the big screen with a biopic.

