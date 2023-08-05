Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi had made their relationship official last year but break-up rumours surfaced soon. In an interview with Zoom recently, the actress, who’s gearing up for her new web series Taali, talked about being called a gold-digger. She said, “An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don’t receive it. So it went out of the window.”

She added, “There are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s nobody’s business but I like the words not your business, it’s’ so cool. FYI, single as they come I am. And that is also NYOB, none of your business. It’s always nice to put it out there, very much single.”

On people’s reaction to her post

When I finally issued a very long comment on it, there were a lot of people from my fraternity, showing up in interviews which I thought was pretty random anyway saying, ‘We never expected Sushmita Sen to even respond to that. She didn’t even need to.’ The idea is my business, I respond when I want if I want if I don’t want I won’t. But when I believe it is time to speak up or take a stand on something I do so…Problem is in the social media days something happens and here comes the reaction. That’s not how I am built. I take my time absorbing and then I respond to things when I am ready.

About Taali

While sharing the picture of her first look, the actor wrote in the caption, “Taali- Bajaungi nahin bajwaungi! First look as Shree Gauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!” and ended with her usual hashtag “dugga dugga”. In the picture, the actress can be seen carrying a tanned look and exhibiting fierce expressions. Clad in a green and maroon saree and a matching mandarin collared blouse, Sushmita is sporting a big maroon bindi with matching lip colour. The actress has her hand in front of her right eye in a clapping formation.