Jab they met: Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating

Former IPL chairman and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi has announced that he is dating Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Lalit took to Twitter to share the news about his 'new beginning' and called her his 'better half'.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The news soon went viral, with many wondering if they are married,

Lalit then clarified on Twitter that they are "just dating each other. That too it will happen one day".

The news comes only two weeks after Sen told Hindustan Times that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times ‘God saved’ her.

Lalit has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering.

