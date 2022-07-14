Entertainment

Jab they met: Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi posted pictures of him and Sushmita Sen on Twitter, calling her his ‘better half’

FP Staff July 14, 2022 21:19:33 IST
Jab they met: Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating

One of the many mushy pictures with Sushmita Sen that Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, shared on his Twitter handle on Friday. Twitter/ @LalitKModi

Former IPL chairman and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi has announced that he is dating Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Lalit took to Twitter to share the news about his 'new beginning' and called her his 'better half'.

The news soon  went viral, with many wondering if they are married,

Lalit then clarified on Twitter that they are "just dating each other. That too it will happen one day".

The news comes only two weeks after Sen told Hindustan Times that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times ‘God saved’ her.

Lalit has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 14, 2022 21:19:33 IST

TAGS:

also read

Sushmita Sen on Aarya 2: What happens when one decides to stop being hunted, and becomes the hunter
Entertainment

Sushmita Sen on Aarya 2: What happens when one decides to stop being hunted, and becomes the hunter

"I have already thought about Season 4-5 in my head. So maybe you can ask me if I am ready to play Aarya again when I am done with five seasons of the show," says Sushmita Sen on a possible Season 3.

Photos: Sushmita, Kajol, Ayan seek blessings from goddess Durga
Entertainment

Photos: Sushmita, Kajol, Ayan seek blessings from goddess Durga

The B-town Bengali beauties stepped out in traditional saris to celebrate Durga puja. Here are the images.

I'm getting ready to make a come back: Sushmita Sen
Entertainment

I'm getting ready to make a come back: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has lost oodles of weight, and she looks wonderful. The former Miss Universe and actress admits she is readying herself for a comeback to showbiz.