Sushma Swaraj passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt mourn national loss

BJP statesman Sushma Swaraj, who had been the former External Affairs Minister for India, died yesterday aged 67. She had been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi when the politician's health began deteriorating.

After news of her death broke, Bollywood personalities took to their social media accounts to mourne the national loss.

Here are some of the messages

Sushma Swaraj ji is no more.A big loss to our nation. Personally,she was always a good friend, philosopher & guide throughout my years in Parliament.Soft spoken yet firm, always empathetic to people’s problems, she was unique in many ways &endeared herself to the public always🙏 pic.twitter.com/fbB806MBeR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 7, 2019

Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace 🙏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 6, 2019

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019

Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents . I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 6, 2019

My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her.Sending my prayers to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BeYy6S9TmN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2019

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about Sushma ji. What an amazing leader, orator and minister. My condolences to her family. You will be missed dear Sushmaji. RIP. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) August 6, 2019

RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019

An Iron Lady who was not only a true patriot but an incredible inspiration for each and every one of us. An epitome of women empowerment and leadership.#SushmaSwaraj ji you will be missed and remembered forever. My deepest condolences and prayers to the family 🙏#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/OLrXJMuf0X — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 6, 2019

Aum Shanti.Sushma Swaraj ji . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 7, 2019

In my younger years I got so much support from Shushma ji ! I still have pictures with her giving me my first award all over my office!gutted sad at d loss of a lady who taught me my first lesson... women should help women grow ! Thanku n rip shushmaji #RIPSushmaSwarajJi https://t.co/tyAHCa3vYf — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 6, 2019

OMG. Sushma ji, why so early? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 6, 2019

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

(Also Read: Sushma Swaraj death; latest updates: Delhi announces 2-day State mourning; former minister's body to be kept at BJP HQ till 3 pm)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 09:00:21 IST