Sushma Swaraj passes away; latest updates: Mortal remains to be kept at ex-BJP leader's home overnight; last rites tomorrow

Sushma Swaraj has shattered many glass ceilings

Swaraj began her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Emergency in 1977. That year, at the age of 25, she joined the Haryana government as education minister, thus becoming the country's youngest Cabinet minister.

Swaraj was also Delhi's first female chief minister, holding that post from 13 October, 1998, to 3 December, 1998. In 2007, she notched yet another achievement, becoming the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. Incidentally, she received the award from Pratibha Patil, India's first female president.