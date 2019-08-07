Sushma Swaraj passes away; latest updates: Mortal remains to be kept at ex-BJP leader's home overnight; last rites tomorrow

Sushma Swaraj passes away; latest updates: The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are being taken from AIIMS to her residence in Delhi, where it will be kept overnight. The body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Wednesday for the party workers and leaders to pay their tributes. The last rites will be held after 3 pm.
In last tweet, Sushma Swaraj's welcomed passing of J&K bifurcation bill and resolution on Article 370
Just hours before her demise, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted welcoming the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and the resolution on Article 370 in the Parliament. "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.
'Whole nation grieves, MEA even more so': S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he was "deeply shocked" to learn of the passing away of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj. "Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the foreign ministry, even more so," he said."
Modi to reaching Sushma Swaraj's residence in some time, say reports
According to reports, Narendra Modi is expected to reach Sushma Swaraj's residence in some time. Her mortal remains will be kept there overnight.
Mortal remains being taken out of AIIMS; last rites tomorrow
The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are being taken from AIIMS to her residence in Delhi, where it will be kept overnight. The body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Wednesday for the party workers and leaders to pay their tributes. The remains will then be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium, where the last rites will be held.
Today, I have lost a sister, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Outside AIIMS, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I am shocked. I couldn't have imagined that she would leave us so early. I have known her since the time I was in Youth Congress. We knew each other for 30-40 years. We never addressed each other by our names. Today I have lost a sister. She was a nice person, and a nice leader. She will always be remembered inside and outside Parliament. I hope that God gives her family the strength to overcome this loss."
Sushma Swaraj's death a huge loss to country, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country and personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members."
Chandrababu Naidu praises Sushma Swaraj's 'stellar work' as external affairs minister
TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that he was "shocked" to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. "Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA (Minister of External Affairs) will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance," he said.
Great loss to BJP, Indian politics: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about how Sushma Swaraj has become the voice of the BJP during her term as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Her death has caused a great loss to BJP and Indian politics. On behalf of all BJP workers, I express my deepest condolences to his family, supporters and well wishers," he said.
Sushma Swaraj has shattered many glass ceilings
Swaraj began her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Emergency in 1977. That year, at the age of 25, she joined the Haryana government as education minister, thus becoming the country's youngest Cabinet minister.
Swaraj was also Delhi's first female chief minister, holding that post from 13 October, 1998, to 3 December, 1998. In 2007, she notched yet another achievement, becoming the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. Incidentally, she received the award from Pratibha Patil, India's first female president.
Sushma Swaraj will always be remembers for her service to people: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind said, "The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India."
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj to be taken to her Delhi residence
Mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there till Wednesday morning.
Sushma Swaraj served nation with diligence and brilliance: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Sushma Swaraj served the nation with diligence and brilliance. Her contribution to the nation and the party will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family."
Raghav Chadha remembers Swaraj as 'a lady of power with a heart of gold'
AAP leader Raghav Chadha remembered Sushma Swaraj as a "formidable leader, an exemplary foreign minister, great orator, and above all, a lady of power with a heart of gold". "Her death has left a gaping hole among the ranks of women leaders. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, other BJP leaders reach AIIMS
Top BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also reached AIIMS.
Lost family friend, says Sharad Yadav
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav condoled Sushma Swaraj's death. "My association with her goes back to year 1974 when I came as MP for the first time. In her death, I lost my family friend and the nation has lost a great leader and the distinguished Parliamentarian."
Narendra Modi says 'glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to end'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."
Official announcement awaited on Sushma Swaraj's demise
A medical bulletin from AIIMS is expected to be out soon, announcing the death of Sushma Swaraj. The BJP also hasn't provided any official confirmation on the news.
Sushma Swaraj had opted out of Lok Sabha election due to health reasons
Sushma Swaraj had in 2018 announced her decision to opt out from contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to health reasons. She was serving her fourth term in the House at the time of the announcement.
Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh at AIIMS
Top BJP leaders and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Choubey, and Harsh Vardhan have reached AIIMS, where Sushma Swaraj was admitted after suffering heart attack.
Sushma Swaraj passes away in Delhi
Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in New Delhi.
In last tweet, Sushma Swaraj's welcomed passing of J&K bifurcation bill and resolution on Article 370
Just hours before her demise, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted welcoming the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and the resolution on Article 370 in the Parliament. "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.
'Whole nation grieves, MEA even more so': S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he was "deeply shocked" to learn of the passing away of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj. "Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the foreign ministry, even more so," he said."
Modi to reaching Sushma Swaraj's residence in some time, say reports
According to reports, Narendra Modi is expected to reach Sushma Swaraj's residence in some time. Her mortal remains will be kept there overnight.
Mortal remains being taken out of AIIMS; last rites tomorrow
The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are being taken from AIIMS to her residence in Delhi, where it will be kept overnight. The body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Wednesday for the party workers and leaders to pay their tributes. The remains will then be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium, where the last rites will be held.
Today, I have lost a sister, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Outside AIIMS, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I am shocked. I couldn't have imagined that she would leave us so early. I have known her since the time I was in Youth Congress. We knew each other for 30-40 years. We never addressed each other by our names. Today I have lost a sister. She was a nice person, and a nice leader. She will always be remembered inside and outside Parliament. I hope that God gives her family the strength to overcome this loss."
Sushma Swaraj's death a huge loss to country, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country and personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members."
Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches AIIMS
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has reached AIIMS in New Delhi.
Chandrababu Naidu praises Sushma Swaraj's 'stellar work' as external affairs minister
TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that he was "shocked" to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. "Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA (Minister of External Affairs) will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance," he said.
Great loss to BJP, Indian politics: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about how Sushma Swaraj has become the voice of the BJP during her term as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Her death has caused a great loss to BJP and Indian politics. On behalf of all BJP workers, I express my deepest condolences to his family, supporters and well wishers," he said.
Sushma Swaraj has shattered many glass ceilings
Swaraj began her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Emergency in 1977. That year, at the age of 25, she joined the Haryana government as education minister, thus becoming the country's youngest Cabinet minister.
Swaraj was also Delhi's first female chief minister, holding that post from 13 October, 1998, to 3 December, 1998. In 2007, she notched yet another achievement, becoming the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. Incidentally, she received the award from Pratibha Patil, India's first female president.
Sushma Swaraj will always be remembers for her service to people: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind said, "The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India."
'Extraordinary political leader, gifted orator, exceptional Parliamentarian': Rahul Gandhi remembers Sushma Swaraj
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj to be taken to her Delhi residence
Mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there till Wednesday morning.
Visuals from outside AIIMS in Delhi
Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other BJP leaders at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Sushma Swaraj served nation with diligence and brilliance: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Sushma Swaraj served the nation with diligence and brilliance. Her contribution to the nation and the party will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family."
Raghav Chadha remembers Swaraj as 'a lady of power with a heart of gold'
AAP leader Raghav Chadha remembered Sushma Swaraj as a "formidable leader, an exemplary foreign minister, great orator, and above all, a lady of power with a heart of gold". "Her death has left a gaping hole among the ranks of women leaders. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, other BJP leaders reach AIIMS
Top BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also reached AIIMS.
Lost family friend, says Sharad Yadav
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav condoled Sushma Swaraj's death. "My association with her goes back to year 1974 when I came as MP for the first time. In her death, I lost my family friend and the nation has lost a great leader and the distinguished Parliamentarian."
Narendra Modi says 'glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to end'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."
Official announcement awaited on Sushma Swaraj's demise
A medical bulletin from AIIMS is expected to be out soon, announcing the death of Sushma Swaraj. The BJP also hasn't provided any official confirmation on the news.
Sushma Swaraj had opted out of Lok Sabha election due to health reasons
Sushma Swaraj had in 2018 announced her decision to opt out from contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to health reasons. She was serving her fourth term in the House at the time of the announcement.
Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh at AIIMS
Top BJP leaders and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Choubey, and Harsh Vardhan have reached AIIMS, where Sushma Swaraj was admitted after suffering heart attack.
Congress condoles death of former external affairs minister
Sushma Swaraj passes away in Delhi
Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in New Delhi.