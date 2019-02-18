You are here:

Sushant Singh says revoking Alok Nath's CINTAA membership 'made the organisation stronger'

Simran Singh

Feb 18, 2019 16:38:55 IST

Sushant Singh, actor and general secretary of Cine And TV Artists Association (CINTAA), shared that dealing with the cases of #MeToo accused actors like Alok Nath and others, was not easy.

Sushant, along with the 48 Hour Film Project, organised Act Fest, where he shared his views about the revolution the #MeToo movement has brought about in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh. Image from Twitter

"Everyone is aware now. The stand CINTAA took was not easy, but because of that, we have earned the respect of not just actors, but also the public. It has made CINTAA stronger." He further added how this movement had been a long time coming: “The #MeToo movement is a very good initiative which was long overdue. People will now be a little afraid before doing or saying anything (inappropriate), because of the movement."

Earlier at a press conference, Sushant had said that there was no unity in Bollywood. However, after seeing actors like Sara Ali Khan and Swara Bhasker in attendance at the festival, Sushant said it was, indeed, a new beginning, “ This (Act Fest) will turn out to be a big step. All those actors who attended, or couldn't attend the panel due to last-minute shoots, or those who turned up with just one phone call, mark the beginning of unity. (I'm seeing) So many actors and so much of talent (together), that too without any monetary gain. It is, indeed, the beginning of unity."

Sushant added that apart from several panel discussions, a Hall Of Fame awards had been organised for veterans like Ramesh and Seema Deo, Shubha and Viju Khote, Baby Farida (Farida Dadi), Daisy Irani, Tabassum, Paintal and Surekha Sikri for their unrecognised contribution to Bollywood.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 16:55:28 IST

