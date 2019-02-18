Swara Bhasker on why film criticism is a problem in digital age: 'There is a real pleasure in taking something down'

Swara Bhasker says that in the digital age, an actor has to take the reviews of their films with a pinch of salt.

Bhasker attended CINTAA's Act Fest and spoke about critical reception. "I think it's become a trend because now everyone has their social media handle. Everyone has opened their YouTube channels and is giving ratings (to films). Universally, it is human nature. There is a real pleasure in taking something down, right? It is an instinct to humiliate. There's a sense of power you get and I think that's a problem."

Swara further added that if she does not like a film, she avoids posting about it on social media.

She also added that nowadays, owing to digital interference, the credibility of journalism remains dubious. She asserted, "Even if you want to criticise (someone/something), at least talk sense. The criticism should be valid. I think things also become very messy with the coming together of social media and journalism."

On the one hand, she criticised the ongoing trend of trolling films and actors, but admitted she is afraid of bad reviews, especially from people she respects. The Raanjhanaa actress added, "I feel very scared to read (reviews) it because if you don't get a good response, it feels bad. I'm not only an actor but also a reader." However, she feels lucky that a majority of critics have been generous with her and she is grateful for that.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 15:45:20 IST