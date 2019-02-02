Alok Nath receives six-month non-cooperation directive from FWICE following actor's indifference towards multiple summons

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has announced that its mother body, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a six-month non-cooperation directive against Alok Nath, state reports. The 62-year-old actor was accused of rape by a veteran writer-cum-director.

Nath has faced similar treatment form other film and television bodies in the recent past owing to the mounting criticism against him. Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had expelled him owing to his inability to be present at body’s meeting on 12 November to defend his case.

IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit was quoted by Mirror as saying, "Alok Nath was summoned thrice by the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) but he didn’t turn up for any of the meetings. Since he blatantly refused to co-operate with IFTDA’s mandate of providing a secure workplace for women, we reached out to FWICE for a six-month ban which was approved on Thursday." The actor has been duly informed.

Nath has said in response that the law will take its due course.

Apart from the writer-director, Nath was charged by another female actress, who was working on the same television show as him. She alleged that Nath, after being inebriated, would behave inappropriately.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 11:28:36 IST