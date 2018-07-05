Sushant Singh Rajput likely to star in reboot of Salman, Aamir Khan-starrer 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for essaying the role of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in the biopic, MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, is likely to bag a role in the reboot of the 1994 comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, according to a DNA report.

"Even though nothing has really been locked, they are planning the Andaz Apna Apna Reboot," the DNA report said.

The Kai Po Che! actor meanwhile will start shooting for Mukesh Chhabra’s Hindi remake of the 2014 American drama The Fault In Our Stars.

He is also reportedly in line to star in the sequel of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2002 thriller Aankhen, along with Kartik Aaryan, which will be produced by RajTaru Studios.

Moreover, it is also reported that a sequel to the Dhoni biopic is also in the works and is slated to go on the floors in 2019.

Andaz Apna Apna which starred Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon was a comedy in which two middle-class boys Amar and Prem try to woo a rich heiress.

Rajput will also be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey.

Set in the 1970s, the film revolves around the dacoits of Chambal. This is the first time Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen together on-screen.

