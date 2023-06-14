Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: When Raabta star opened up about not being part of so-called camps in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput was known for his performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and others.

FP Staff June 14, 2023 11:57:31 IST
On June 14, 2020, exactly three years back, the shocking news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came in front of us. The outsider, who had an inspiring journey from the small screen to the big canvas, enjoyed a good fanbase across the country.

Known for his candidness, we stumbled upon an interview, where the Kedarnath actor shared his thoughts on not joining any so-called camps in Bollywood. “There are camps, I didn’t know? Nobody told me. Clearly, I am not important enough,” said SSR in an interview with TOI as per HT.

He added, “There are many numbers of correct things to do and they change. But there is one correct thing that stays correct all the time: If you happen to do your job properly and professionally, you take less time to add more value, you will be hired no matter whether you are an ally or not. This is what it is and this is why I have survived, not that I was intending to survive. But I have because I do my job very well. When I do it, I am nowhere else.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, which was released after his demise on the OTT platform. The film also featured Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role.

