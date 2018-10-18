You are here:

Susan Sarandon replaces Diane Keaton in Roger Mitchell's remake of Danish film Silent Heart

Susan Sarandon will now star in Roger Michell's next after Diane Keaton's exit from the film.

Keaton was attached to the project, formally titled Blackbird, to play Lily, a terminally ill woman who brings her family together before she commits suicide.

Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska are set to portray Lily's daughters.

The film is an official remake of Danish director Bille August's 2014 movie Silent Heart.

In August's version, the mother suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as the Lou Gehrig's disease that weakens the nervous system and adversely affects even the simplest physical functions. It becomes difficult for the daughters to face Lily's decision of pursuing euthanasia with the help of her husband and resurfaces old conflicts.

According to Deadline, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Lindsay Duncan and debutante Anson Boon are the newest entrants.

Christian Trope has penned the script. Sherryl Clark and Millennium's David Bernardi are producing.

Production is slated to begins next week in the UK.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 15:34 PM