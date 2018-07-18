Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton, Mia Wasikowska to star in Blackbird, adaptation of Danish film Silent Heart

Actresses Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton and Mia Wasikowska have been roped in to star in the English-language remake of Bille August’s Danish drama Silent Heart, according to a Deadline report.

The adaptation, titled Blackbird will be produced by Millennium Films and Roger Michell is set to direct the project, the report said. It will go on floors in August and is set for a London shoot.

According to Variety, the Notting Hill and My Cousin Rachel helmer will work off a script penned by the screenwriter for the original film, Christian Torpe.

The 2014 film Silent Heart followed the story of a terminally ill woman, Lily, who brings her family together for one last weekend before she commits suicide. Keaton will essay the role of Lily, while Winslet and Wasikowska will play her daughters.

In August's version, the mother suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as the Lou Gehrig's disease that weakens the nervous system and adversely affects even the simplest physical functions.

It becomes difficult for the daughters to face Lily's decision of pursuing euthanasia with the help of her husband and resurfaces old conflicts.

Winslet has won the Academy Award for The Reader while Keaton has been nominated for four Oscars winning one for Annie Hall. Currently, Winslet has been shooting for Fox’s Avatar sequels and Wasikowska will be seen in Damsel opposite Robert Pattinson.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 13:24 PM