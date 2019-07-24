You are here:

Super 30: Manish Sisodia declares Hrithik Roshan's social drama tax-free in New Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 14:45:34 IST

After securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which is roaring at the box office, was on 24 July (Wednesday) declared tax free in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, announced the news on his Twitter and said the film will inspire students and teachers in the region.

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. YouTube

The decision came after famed mathematician Anand Kumar, whose life and work inspired the film Super 30 and Hrithik's character in it, visited government schools in the capital with Sisodia.

He also added that Anand has agreed to conduct online classes for Delhi government schools.

Hrithik expressed his gratitude and thanked the deputy CM via his official Twitter handle.

The film which opened to mixed reviews has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and continued its winning streak at the box office by entering into Rs. 100 club in 10 days of its run.

Super 30 chronicles the life story of Anand (Hrithik), from tutoring rich children in a top coaching center to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

