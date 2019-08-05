You are here:

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for declaring film tax-free in state

Aug 05, 2019 15:25:01 IST

A day after Haryana government declared Super 30 tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The film has already secured a tax-free status in seven states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, New Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Still from Super 30 trailer. YouTube screengrab

The social drama, which released on 12 July, chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Roshan), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per collections recorded on Friday (2 August).

