Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama rakes in Rs 6.39 crore on Day 5

Hrithik Roshan returned to films after a gap of two years with Super 30, inspired by the life of Patna-based mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar. Having completed five days in cinemas, the film's box office collection so far is pegged at Rs 64.07 crore, with the Tuesday haul standing at Rs 6.39 crore.

Super 30 will face competition from the highly-anticipated remake of The Lion King, which releases on 19 July in India.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu, the film continues to fare well across metropolitan cities, write trade analysts.

Super 30's latest box office figures

#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]... Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2019

Super 30 also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

In an interview, Kumar had said that he was impressed with Roshan's performance in the film. "The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming (sic)."

Bihar chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had on 16 July announced that the film would run tax-free in the state. Following this, Roshan met Modi and Kumar in Patna on the same day.

"The journey of Super 30 has been a long one. I consider myself lucky to have known, in the process, Anand sir. I got the opportunity to visit this city on the day of Guru Poornima and I have sought the blessings of Anand sir after touching his feet," Roshan told reporters at a press conference.

Super 30 has been directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 13:56:06 IST