Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, inspired by mathematician Anand Kumar, made tax-free in Bihar

Based on the life of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 will now run tax-free in the state of Bihar. People residing in the state will be able to buy tax-free tickets from today (16 July) to the film that released on 12 July.

The decision to make the movie tax-free was announced by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi who according to NDTV watched the movie on Friday at a screening where Anand Kumar was also present.

Anand thanked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi for the decision. Taking to his official Twitter account the tutor expressed his gratitude to the Bihar government.

Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making ‘Super 30’ tax free. It will help more and more people see the film@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/z9qmHUMdOW — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 15, 2019

This is amazing Anand Sir 😊 thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MwKt0EFSUV pic.twitter.com/zyPAeStPnU — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019

The daily’s report also quoted Kumar saying, "All the stories from Bihar are about fraud and robbery. This is a story which will bring prestige to Bihar. The world will know that in Bihar, we have people who, despite difficulties reach the top."

The film revolves around the real-life story of Anand, played by Hrithik, who is an educationist who tutors children from the underprivileged sections of society under his Super 30 programme. His non-profit coaching centre grants free admission to 30 students and trains them to crack the IIT-JEE examination every year. Super 30 rose to nationwide fame in 2010 after all 30 of Mr Kumar's students cracked the entrance exam, drawing attention from foreign media as well.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in prominent roles. Even though the film opened to mixed reviews, it has been performing well at the box office, crossing the Rs 50.76 crore mark over its opening weekend.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 08:36:49 IST