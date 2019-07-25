Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama rakes in Rs 110.68 cr in 13 days

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, has been raking in the big numbers at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on the 1oth day of its release, the film minted another Rs 3.16 crore on Wednesday (24 July), taking its current total to Rs 110.68 crore.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has been performing consistently well at the box office ever since its release on 12 July.

According to trade analysts, Super 30 has been trending better than the biggest films this year, such as Kesari, Gully Boy, and Bharat.

Check out Super 30's latest box office figures here

#Super30 is trending better than biggies like #Bharat, #Kesari and #GullyBoy in *Week 2*... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 110.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2019

The film is facing stiff competition from Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King, which has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India. Check out The Lion King figures here

#TheLionKing is a SURE-SHOT HIT... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... Excellent trending on weekdays... Biz will skyrocket on [second] Sat and Sun... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 75.92 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2019

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had declared the film tax-free in the state. Following the announcement, Roshan had met with Modi as well as Kumar in Patna. At a press conference the actor said to Press Trust of India, "The journey of Super 30 has been a long one. I consider myself lucky to have known, in the process, Anand sir. I got the opportunity to visit this city on the day of Guru Poornima and I have sought the blessings of Anand sir after touching his feet."

Super 30 was also made tax-free in Rajasthan on 18 July (Thursday), with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling it an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination." It has also been made tax-free in Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Paradesh.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 14:45:26 IST