Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 6.16 cr on Day 6, taking total to Rs 70 cr

Hrithik Roshan's social drama Super 30 has consistently been performing well at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 6.16 crore on its sixth day of release, taking its overall collection to Rs 70.23 crore. According to trade analysts, the release of Disney's The Lion King will give affect the earnings.

Super 30 is inspired by the life of Patna-based mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, who taught underprivileged children to crack the IIT-JEE entrance. It also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

Here are the latest box office figures for Super 30

#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays... Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 70.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

The metropolitan cities of Mumbai and Delhi as well as the Uttar Pradesh regions are the primary contributors to the revenue, share trade analysts.

Mumbai [₹ 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

Besides Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Recently, Bihar's chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had declared the film tax-free in the state. Following the announcement, Roshan had met with Modi as well as Kumar in Patna. At a press conference the actor said, "The journey of Super 30 has been a long one. I consider myself lucky to have known, in the process, Anand sir. I got the opportunity to visit this city on the day of Guru Poornima and I have sought the blessings of Anand sir after touching his feet."

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 14:42:12 IST