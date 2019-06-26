Super 30: Anand Kumar shows film's trailer to UK Asia Summit audience at Cambridge University

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar has already created considerable buzz. Kumar, who founded Super 30 in real life, recently went to give a lecture at Cambridge University, where he showed Super 30's trailer to the audience members, reports DNA.

Kumar highlighted the importance of education in his speech at the UK-Asia Summit organised at the university. Talking about the film's main goal, Kumar stated, “Today, if I am here, it is only because of education. The upcoming film, Super 30, also talks about the power of education to usher in a silent revolution and bring about generational change. It is the best bet to beat poverty and help build an egalitarian society by giving the deserving their due and rewarding merit. I am confident the film will become an inspiration for many from the underprivileged sections of the society."

Not only does Super 30 champion his own struggles, Kumar noted, but it also broached more profound issues like equitable opportunities for the privileged and common people alike.

Kumar also spoke about Hrithik's dedication towards the project, adding that director Vikas Bahl went the extra mile to communicate with families of Anand's students in remote villages near Patna.

Hailing from Bihar, Kumar pointed out how the Indian state had a rich legacy in the field of education, with the once-renowned Nalanda university and Vikramshila. However, with the passage of time, the state fell from glory and was ranked at the bottom of almost all parameters of human development index. Kumar stated that education was the only way to uplift the state's conditions and efforts were being made towards that direction. "If my initiative can work as an inspiration for some, it will make my life meaningful," added Kumar.

Super 30 is set to hit theatres on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 13:36:20 IST