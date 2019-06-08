Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares a still with his onscreen students from upcoming film

Hrithik Roshan shared a snap from his upcoming film Super 30 on 7 June (Friday). Along with the photo, the actor also shared what he had learned from working in the film. He can be seen posing with 30 of his onscreen students in a dark blue kurta paired with brown pants and a full face of beard. In the movie, Hrithik plays the role of a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational program for economically backward students.

The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 and took the internet by storm. However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher's attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT- JEE entrance examination.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 10:20:48 IST

