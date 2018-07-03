Sunny Leone unveils teaser of her biopic Karenjit Kaur, gives a glimpse into her rise as an adult star

Actress Sunny Leone unveiled the motion poster of her upcoming biopic titled, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone on 1 July. The film will trace her journey from the beginning as a regular girl to being a popular adult film star and India's most Googled celebrity.

The 38-second-long teaser shows pictures from her youth, where she is posing with her family and friends, followed by her on the cover of Penthouse magazine. The teaser also shows how Leone has had to grapple with controversy, a shot from a newspaper clipping reads how she had been banned by a political party.

Leone had shared a few behind-the-scenes photos with her co-star on social media, on Wednesday.

The actress will be seen in Tamil drama Veeramahadevi that also stars Aarya actor Navdeep in a negative role. For her role, Leone underwent rigorous training in horse riding and sword fighting. Currently, she also co-hosts MTV's reality show Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha.

The biopic will be released on digital platform ZEE5, on 16 July, according to her tweet.

