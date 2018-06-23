Sunny Leone falls sick during MTV Splitsvilla shoot in Uttarakhand; actress rushed to hospital

Sunny Leone is well known for being part of MTV's popular reality TV show Splitsvilla. Now, according to a news report in DNA, Sunny Leone started to complain of severe stomach pain while shooting for Splitsvilla 11 in Uttarakhand.

The report also states that the actress was immediately rushed to the Brijesh Hospital Kashipur in the Udham Singh district where she was hospitalised. Leone was diagnosed with gastroenteritis on Thursday night. When the doctors re-examined her on Friday morning, she was doing fine and they informed that her condition was satisfactory. The DNA report quotes Dr Mayank Aggarwal saying, "We are giving her the best care possible and she is under medication and treatment." The doctor also said that since Leone's condition had improved, she is likely to be discharged by Saturday morning.

The actress, who is a regular on the MTV reality show, is currently in Uttarakhand to shoot with her co-host Rannvijay Singha.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 10:36 AM