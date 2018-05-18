Veeramadevi first look: Sunny Leone debuts a warrior princess avatar in this Tamil period drama

The much awaited first look of Veeramadevi, starring Sunny Leone is out and the actor takes over the big screen, this time as a warrior.

Veeramadevi, also called Veeramahadevi, is Sunny Leone's debut in the South film industry. The Tamil film, which will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, presents Sunny Leone as a leader with her own majestic army. The film is touted to be an epic with Sunny Leone leading the pack and the posters released so far, hint at her being a royal fighter.

Presented by Steeve's Corner and directed by VC Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi looks like a grand period drama in which Sunny plays a strong and determined woman, guarding her people and taking over the antagonists single handedly.

The film will also see Arya star Navdeep in a negative role, While the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. The actress has reportedly undergone severe training in sword fighting and horse riding for the film. The highly anticipated movie went on floors in February. Amrish Ganesh has composed the music.

Veeramadevi is slated to be released later this year, and also joins the league of South cinema epics with actress' taking the lead like Anushka Shetty's Rudramadevi, Arundathi etc.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 19:38 PM