In an unfortunate incident, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone injured herself while working on a movie set. The actress who was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Oh My Ghost’ is currently working on her next movie and it was during the shooting of the same when she got hurt. She also shared a video of her bleeding toe on Instagram where she can be seen sitting on the couch, caressing her injury while the unit members prepare to give her first aid. Without revealing any details of her project or about the cause of her injury, the actress captioned the video with a few crying emojis. She also added a few hashtags “#SunnyLeone #onsets #bts #quotationgang”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



Dressed in a rural look, Sunny can be heard getting scared about her injury and also of receiving an injection for the same. Shortly after this, fans started pouring in wishes for her well-being and quick recovery. A user wrote, “Take care ma’am”, while another commented, “Please take care sunny.”

Going by her look, it seems that Sunny sustained the injury while for her next film, Quotation Gang. Directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan, the film features Sunny Leone alongside Priyamani, Jackie Shroff, and Sara Arjun in prominent roles. The official teaser of the film was also released a few days back.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front

While not much has been revealed about her next project, Quotation Gang, we can expect the actress to make a detailed announcement soon. At the moment, she is seen hosting MTV’s popular reality show Splitsvilla 14 alongside Arjun Bijlani.

On the other hand, Sunny’s last release was the Tamil film, Oh My Ghost where she played the role of an ancient warrior Queen Mayasena. Directed by R Yuvan, the horror-comedy film revolves around the story of an aspiring adult filmmaker and his girlfriend.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.