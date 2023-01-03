Uorfi Javed on BJP leader Chitra Wagh's complaint against her: 'I'm ready to go to jail right now'

People across the globe welcomed the New Year with open arms, hoping that 2023 will bring all things great to their doorsteps. However, this year doesn’t seem to be any different for internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who landed in trouble on the very first day of the New Year. This after, BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh on 1 January filed a complaint against her for ‘roaming the streets of Mumbai and exhibiting her body’. Not only this but the politician also demanded that Uorfi be stopped from openly displaying the female body. Soon after the police complaint, Uorfi took to her social media to hit back at the BJP leader. Uorfi in her Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours, claimed that she is proud of herself and added that she will go to jail if the politician discloses her and her family member’s assets.

While sharing the picture of Chitra posing with her police complaint, Uorfi wrote, “I’m so proud of myself.” The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant continued further and taking to a different story wrote, “I don’t even want a trial or that bullshit, I’m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member’s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc. never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!”

This is not all, Uorfi took to her official Twitter account to share the screenshot of a lengthy note, which read, “Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas (don’t these politicians have any real work)? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai.”



Now, taking to her Instagram story just an hour back, Uorfi said, “I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians, but then these people are making me suicidal anyways so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them. But again hi, I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*****g reason.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Sunny Leone’s reality show Splitsvilla14, which is co-hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

