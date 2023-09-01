Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continues to shatter records at the box office. Despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, the massy actioner is achieving new milestones at the ticket windows.

In its third week, Gadar 2 earned Rs 63.35 crore and emerged as the second-highest 3rd week grosser of all time after Baahubali 2 beating Pathaan. The film currently stands with a grand total of Rs 482.45 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 500 crore club by the end of its fourth weekend. Since Jawan is arriving next weekend at the box office, it would be interesting to see how Gadar 2 maintains its grip in its fifth week.

Highest Week 3 grossers

Baahubali 2 – Rs 69.75 crore

Gadar 2 – Rs 63.35 crore

Pathaan – Rs 46.95 crore

Just want 2 take this moment 2 thank @iamsunnydeol @Anilsharma_dir Utkarsh n the rest of the wonderful cast for this super hit journey of GADAR 2!! 💖💖 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) August 29, 2023

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Gaurav Chopraa and Manish Wadhwa in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.