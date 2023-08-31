The moment fans were waiting for is here- the Jawan trailer. And needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan guarantees another blockbuster after Pathaan in a never-seen-before avatar. His multiple looks have piqued the curiosities already, the bald one especially. The film also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, and is all set to release on September 7. Also, there are cameos by Deepika Padukone, and reportedly, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay too.

Watch the trailer here:

At the ‘Jawan‘ event that was held yesterday in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Atlee enthralled the crowd and promised a blockbuster film. Khan spoke about his experience of working with all the cast and crew of the film as the crowd in Chennai cheered and clapped.