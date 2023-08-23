Entertainment

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes 2nd fastest entrant to Rs 400 crore club after Pathaan, beats KGF 2 & Baahubali 2

Director Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel becomes the fourth film to enter the Rs 400 crore club at the box office

Ganesh Aaglave Last Updated:August 23, 2023 11:00:15 IST
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continues its dominance at the box office. The massy-actioner, which has been shattering several records across the country, has now achieved one more milestone at the ticket windows. Gadar 2 has collected Rs 12.10 crore net yesterday contributing to an overall incredible total of Rs. 400.70 crores net.

The film entered the prestigious Rs 400 crore club on its 12th day in the domestic market and become the second-fastest movie to hit the quadruple century after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (11 days). Gadar 2 has beaten KGF 2 (23 days) and Baahubali 2 (15 days) to achieve this enormous feat.

While the film is expected to soon surpass the business of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 crore), since Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 is arriving this Friday at the box office, it will be interesting to see how Gadar 2 performs post that.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”

Published on: August 23, 2023 11:00:15 IST

