The rampage continues as Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The massy actioner enjoyed a humongous second weekend and continued its dominance by raking in Rs 13.50 crore yesterday. It emerged as the 3rd highest second Monday grosser of all time after Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2 beating Dangal, Pathaan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Highest 2nd Monday grossers

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 18.04 crore

Baahubali 2 – Rs 16.75 crore

Gadar 2 – Rs 13.50 crore

Dangal – Rs 13.45 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 9.3 crore

Pathaan – Rs 8.55 crore

The film currently stands with a grand total of Rs 388.60 crore and will enter the Rs 400 crore club today. It will become the fourth film to achieve this feat after Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”

He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”