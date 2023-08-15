Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has turned out to be a phenomenon at the box office. After enjoying a humongous opening weekend, the film continued its dream run on Monday and raked in huge Rs 38.70 crore.

With the grand total of Rs 173.58 crore, it has already beaten the lifetime business of biggies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) and Adipurush (Rs 135.04 crore) and has already emerged as the third highest grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore) and The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore).

While the film is all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club today at the ticket windows, it has emerged as the second-highest first-Monday grosser of all time after Baahubali 2 (Rs 40.25 crore). The massy actioner has trumped biggies like Dangal (Rs 25.69 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 25.57 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 36.54 crore) to achieve this feat.

Friends, always be grateful to you all for your loving response to Gadar 2 .His Blessings🙏and your good wishes 🙏Made it a Blockbuster 👍. pic.twitter.com/T5edh24WMy — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 14, 2023

With Independence Day and Parsi New Year holidays, Gadar 2 is expected to achieve the benchmark of Rs 250 crore at the box office.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Gaurav Chopraa and Manish Wadhwa in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in our Tara Singh signature style.”