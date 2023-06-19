Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are all set to tied the knot in an extravagant celebration. As the couple commenced their wedding festivities, a delightful surprise awaited fans on social media. A viral video emerged from one of the functions, capturing Sunny Deol, the father of the groom-to-be, showcasing his dance skills. The actor was in full Gadar mode as he grooved on stage. Dressed as his iconic character Tara Singh, whom he will portray once again in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol adorned a grey kurta, patiala salwaar, brown blazer, and a turban. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is set to release in August.

The Sangeet ceremony for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Amidst the merriment, Sunny Deol became the highlight of the event. Filled with immense happiness for his son’s marriage, the actor mesmerised the audience with his dance performance on the evergreen track, “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.”

Social media reacts:

A paparazzo account shared a video of Sunny Deol’s performance on Instagram. The video instantly went viral and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. They flooded the comment section with their reactions, expressing delight and awe. One admirer remarked that Sunny Deol’s name alone carried immense weight. “Sunny Paaji is the only one who doesn’t need any promotion for his movies. His name is enough,” a comment read.

“Sunny Deol always and forever,” a user wrote.

Witnessing the actor’s undying energy, fans marvelled at his remarkable stamina, jokingly stating that they themselves felt tired just from watching him dance with such enthusiasm. “I got tired after seeing so much energy,” a person commented.

Gadar 2 teaser:

In other news, the teaser for Gadar 2 has been released. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel. Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Utkrash Sharma.

