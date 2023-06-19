Sunny Deol's energetic dance moves at son Karan’s sangeet function goes viral
A video of Sunny Deol's performance went viral on Instagram and fans couldn't contain their excitement. They hailed the Gadar actor for his energetic dance moves
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are all set to tied the knot in an extravagant celebration. As the couple commenced their wedding festivities, a delightful surprise awaited fans on social media. A viral video emerged from one of the functions, capturing Sunny Deol, the father of the groom-to-be, showcasing his dance skills. The actor was in full Gadar mode as he grooved on stage. Dressed as his iconic character Tara Singh, whom he will portray once again in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol adorned a grey kurta, patiala salwaar, brown blazer, and a turban. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is set to release in August.
The Sangeet ceremony for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Amidst the merriment, Sunny Deol became the highlight of the event. Filled with immense happiness for his son’s marriage, the actor mesmerised the audience with his dance performance on the evergreen track, “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.”
Social media reacts:
Related Articles
A paparazzo account shared a video of Sunny Deol’s performance on Instagram. The video instantly went viral and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. They flooded the comment section with their reactions, expressing delight and awe. One admirer remarked that Sunny Deol’s name alone carried immense weight. “Sunny Paaji is the only one who doesn’t need any promotion for his movies. His name is enough,” a comment read.
“Sunny Deol always and forever,” a user wrote.
Witnessing the actor’s undying energy, fans marvelled at his remarkable stamina, jokingly stating that they themselves felt tired just from watching him dance with such enthusiasm. “I got tired after seeing so much energy,” a person commented.
Sunny Deol sets the floor on fire 🔥 at the sangeet ceremony of his son Karan Deol. 😀@iamsunnydeol #SunnyDeol #KaranDeol #KaranDeolWedding #DrishaAcharya pic.twitter.com/l3WxYgjHte
— newstalkies (@Thecommuni38841) June 18, 2023
Gadar 2 teaser:
In other news, the teaser for Gadar 2 has been released. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel. Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Utkrash Sharma.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sunny Deol to reportedly reunite with Gadar director Anil Sharma after their sons' debut films
While Anil Sharma is busy launching his son Utkarsh in Genius, Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his son Karan's Bollywood debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turns 20; Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma express gratitude to fans on social media
Sunny Deol on Gadar clocking 20 years: 'We made a film, you made it an event'
Genius first look: Gadar director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh makes Bollywood debut in sci-fi film
Utkarsh Sharma had previously essayed the role of Sunny Deol's son, Jeete, in Gadar.